Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) CEO Sells $338,921.00 in Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $338,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,632 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics traded up $0.25, hitting $30.70, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 3,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $873.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $577.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

