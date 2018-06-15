Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) CEO Douglas R. Waggoner Sells 29,800 Shares of Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $894,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,049.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics traded up $0.20, hitting $30.65, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 5,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,131. The company has a market capitalization of $873.82 million, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $577.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.90 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

