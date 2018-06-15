Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 322,610 Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 322,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,211,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Descartes Systems Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Descartes Systems Group opened at $31.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

