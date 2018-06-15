EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Huobi and Hotbit. EchoLink has a market cap of $10.14 million and $625,235.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003660 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00599978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00235577 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045275 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00093549 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,810,007 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

