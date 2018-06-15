Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.83 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,910,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,015 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5,461.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,317,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,675,000 after buying an additional 3,257,969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,679,000 after buying an additional 3,148,128 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12,545.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,070,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,958,000 after buying an additional 3,046,047 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,797,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,436,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,359 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $71.03 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 14.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Vetr upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,376,112.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $440,741.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,633.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,001 shares of company stock worth $13,226,824. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.