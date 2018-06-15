Edison International (EIX) Holdings Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 197,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 72,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.14. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

