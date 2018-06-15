Ediston Property Investment Co PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.48 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Ediston Property Investment traded up GBX 110.77 ($1.47), reaching GBX 111.87 ($1.49), during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 43,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,653. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 104.50 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.53).

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

