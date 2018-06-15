Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Sells $825,000.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Donald E. Bobo, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 4th, Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $539,120.00.

Shares of EW traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.49. 55,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,622. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,580,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,444 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 827.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 855,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 763,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 736,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,259,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,539,000 after acquiring an additional 675,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 708,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,871,000 after acquiring an additional 588,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

