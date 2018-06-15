Symphony Asset Management LLC Sells 893 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Symphony Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,410,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,943,000 after buying an additional 331,896 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 269.6% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $100.20 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $3,526,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $4,213,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,522,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,682 shares of company stock valued at $39,008,358. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.