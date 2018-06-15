eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

EHTH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on eHealth to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised eHealth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. 191,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,786. eHealth has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $435.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.62.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.34. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jay Walter Jennings sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $99,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,721.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,707,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in eHealth by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,558,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 221,291 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,569,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in eHealth by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 215,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 92,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after acquiring an additional 77,966 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.