Elacoin (CRYPTO:ELC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00

Elacoin (CURRENCY:ELC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Elacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00004929 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elacoin has traded flat against the dollar. Elacoin has a total market capitalization of $189,308.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Elacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.01499490 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007926 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015247 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019196 BTC.

Elacoin Coin Profile

ELC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. Elacoin’s total supply is 642,276 coins and its circulating supply is 407,774 coins. The official website for Elacoin is elc.22web.org.

Buying and Selling Elacoin

Elacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

