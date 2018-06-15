TheStreet Downgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to C+

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 29th.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESLT. BidaskClub upgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Elbit Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.88. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $818.53 million for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Elbit Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

