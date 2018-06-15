Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, “Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures sophisticated products used around the world in electronics manufacturing including: laser manufacturing systems for semiconductor yield improvement; production and test equipment for the manufacture of surface mount ceramic capacitors; laser trim systems for precise electrical tuning of circuits; precision laser and mechanical drilling systems for electronic interconnection; and machine vision systems. The systems enable precise engineering and testing of micron to submicron features in semiconductors, LEDs, multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs), flex circuits and other high-value components. ESI’s integrated solutions allow industrial designers and process engineers to control the power of laser light to transform materials in ways that differentiate their consumer electronics, wearable devices, semiconductor circuits and high-precision components for market advantage. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Electro Scientific Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electro Scientific Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electro Scientific Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of Electro Scientific Industries traded down $0.35, reaching $18.45, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 5,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. Electro Scientific Industries has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electro Scientific Industries by 723.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Electro Scientific Industries by 134.2% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Electro Scientific Industries by 1,793.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems.

