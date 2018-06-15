Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, May 24th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECM. Peel Hunt raised shares of Electrocomponents to an “add” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.65) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Numis Securities raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.39) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 673.78 ($8.97).

ECM traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 745.60 ($9.93). The company had a trading volume of 2,836,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of GBX 467.90 ($6.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 713.05 ($9.49).

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.80 ($0.37) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Electrocomponents had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.65%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.44), for a total transaction of £4,963 ($6,607.64).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

