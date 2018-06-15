Electroneum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $501,742.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $100.62 million and $501,742.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Qryptos.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00021125 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001399 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bolenum (BLN) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 7,185,652,970 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, TradeOgre, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, Qryptos and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

