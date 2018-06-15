Electronic Arts (EA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $157.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Electronic Arts traded as high as $147.13 and last traded at $146.71, with a volume of 168522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.58.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $140.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

In related news, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $8,688,651.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,776,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $1,241,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,388.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,142 shares of company stock worth $23,053,206. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,724,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,354,732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $406,728,000 after acquiring an additional 471,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $340,709,000 after acquiring an additional 102,739 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,438,007 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $295,584,000 after acquiring an additional 675,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 28.51%. equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

