Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $605,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,992 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Vetr upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.90 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Electronic Arts opened at $144.39 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.63 and a 12-month high of $147.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 20.25%. analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $125,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,582.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $178,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,926.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,142 shares of company stock worth $23,053,206 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

