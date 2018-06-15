Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stake Lowered by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,991 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 614,009 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.0% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Electronic Arts worth $111,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 45,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.83, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,608.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $1,205,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,142 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,206. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $140.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts traded down $0.09, reaching $144.30, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 20,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,137. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.63 and a 12-month high of $147.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

