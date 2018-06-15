Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,490 American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,490 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,079,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 675,276 shares in the company, valued at $31,548,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Airlines Group opened at $43.08 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 92.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.72.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.