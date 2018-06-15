Element Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 41,818 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

BXMT opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 51.52%. The business had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

