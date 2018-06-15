2,792 Shares in Aetna (NYSE:AET) Acquired by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna (NYSE:AET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AET. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Aetna by 72.1% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,827,000 after purchasing an additional 639,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Aetna by 37.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aetna by 27.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after purchasing an additional 55,661 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Aetna by 3.2% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 63,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Aetna by 18.1% during the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

AET opened at $188.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Aetna has a twelve month low of $148.84 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Aetna will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. Aetna’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

