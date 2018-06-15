Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) is Elk Creek Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,520 shares during the period. Pacira Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.8% of Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Elk Creek Partners LLC owned about 2.46% of Pacira Pharmaceuticals worth $31,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

Several analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals opened at $38.45 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $74.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $844,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,920.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $26,449.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,345.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,983. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

