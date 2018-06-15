Embraer SA (ERJ) Receives $24.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 164.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 318,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 198,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 49.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,816,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,545,000 after buying an additional 87,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Embraer traded up $0.05, reaching $24.06, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,952. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.16. Embraer has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 25th. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

