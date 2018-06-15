Emcor Group Inc (EME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,280,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,469,000 after purchasing an additional 167,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,491,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,174,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,545,000 after purchasing an additional 96,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emcor Group opened at $78.83 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $85.08.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. analysts expect that Emcor Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.