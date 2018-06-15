Head-To-Head Comparison: Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) & Emerge Energy Services (EMES)

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE: HCLP) and Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Hi-Crush Partners alerts:

27.4% of Hi-Crush Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Emerge Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hi-Crush Partners and Emerge Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hi-Crush Partners 0 2 13 0 2.87 Emerge Energy Services 0 5 2 0 2.29

Hi-Crush Partners currently has a consensus target price of $15.86, suggesting a potential upside of 29.98%. Emerge Energy Services has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Hi-Crush Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hi-Crush Partners is more favorable than Emerge Energy Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hi-Crush Partners and Emerge Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush Partners $602.62 million 1.79 $82.53 million $1.01 12.08 Emerge Energy Services $364.30 million 0.66 -$6.83 million ($0.12) -64.67

Hi-Crush Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Emerge Energy Services. Emerge Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hi-Crush Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hi-Crush Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Emerge Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Hi-Crush Partners pays out 89.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hi-Crush Partners has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Hi-Crush Partners has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerge Energy Services has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hi-Crush Partners and Emerge Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush Partners 19.44% 18.78% 13.39% Emerge Energy Services 1.53% 19.61% 3.03%

Summary

Hi-Crush Partners beats Emerge Energy Services on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. It owns, operates, and develops sand reserves, and excavation and processing facilities, which include 1,447-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure, located near Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin; 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure, located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; 1,187-acre Augusta facility with integrated rail infrastructure, situated in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; and 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure, located near Blair, Wisconsin. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers, and oil and gas exploration and production companies. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Hi-Crush Partners LP was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing. Emerge Energy Services GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Emerge Energy Services LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.