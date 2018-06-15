Patten Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $2,144,000. Jump Trading LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Trading LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

