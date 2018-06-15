Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 6,576.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,475,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,688,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,353,000 after buying an additional 3,421,334 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,221,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,452,000 after buying an additional 985,494 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,499,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,737,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,106,000 after purchasing an additional 830,665 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $10,739,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amit Banati sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $129,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 626,992 shares of company stock valued at $39,993,290. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K opened at $66.83 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 67.81%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

