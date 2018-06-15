Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 152,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,135,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $42.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.34. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.5295 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.06%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

