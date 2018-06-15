Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,377 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of Enbridge worth $44,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $509,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 100.0% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 89,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 27.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 559,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 119,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge traded down $0.57, hitting $32.03, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,111. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $42.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.34. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.5295 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 135.06%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.