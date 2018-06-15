EncryptoTel [WAVES] Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $344.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. Over the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $344.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003646 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00601660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00234046 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00045149 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093659 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

