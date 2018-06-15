Reviewing Yamana Gold (AUY) and Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

19.5% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 3.87% 4.12% 3.33% Yamana Gold -18.50% 2.33% 1.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Yamana Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $150.50 million 2.71 $9.68 million $0.08 40.00 Yamana Gold $1.80 billion 1.56 -$194.40 million $0.08 37.00

Endeavour Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yamana Gold. Yamana Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Endeavour Silver and Yamana Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 2 2 0 2.50 Yamana Gold 0 4 7 0 2.64

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Yamana Gold has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 22.47%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Endeavour Silver has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Endeavour Silver does not pay a dividend. Yamana Gold pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Yamana Gold on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company also has interests in various exploration and development projects, including the Terronera property in Jalisco state; the El Compas property in Zacatecas State; and the Parral property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.