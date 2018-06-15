Enel Americas (ENIA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.12

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 17693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a positive change from Enel Americas’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the first quarter worth $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 53.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Enel Americas in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Enel Americas in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers.

