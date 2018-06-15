Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to post $16.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. Energy Recovery reported sales of $10.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $71.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $79.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $103.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $112.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Energy Recovery’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,361.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Recovery traded down $0.43, hitting $8.06, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 17,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,995. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $466.02 million, a P/E ratio of 113.14 and a beta of 5.29. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.30.

Energy Recovery announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

