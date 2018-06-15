EnerSys (ENS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, May 21st. They currently have $88.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EnerSys has trumped estimates thrice over the trailing four quarters. The company’s dominant position in the lead-acid battery market, diligent cost reduction efforts and financial health add to its strength. The company is in the midst of a transformation, wherein it has been undertaking multiple long-term investments to boost growth. Going forward, we believe that positive industry trend and strong sales of products, like lead chargers and battery management systems, will drive growth of Motive business. EnerSys’ long-term growth drivers include higher demand for premium products, robust prospects in Asia as well as strategic product launches. The company has been witnessing steady revenue growth in recent times, but its earnings are being hurt by a steep rise in commodity costs, particularly lead. Also, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry’s average, over the past year.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENS. Sidoti downgraded EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut EnerSys from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.33.

EnerSys traded down $0.41, reaching $79.75, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 424,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,798. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Boston Partners lifted its position in EnerSys by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,324,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,481,000 after acquiring an additional 606,247 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 741,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after buying an additional 434,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,673,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,551,000 after buying an additional 290,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,215,000 after buying an additional 142,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

