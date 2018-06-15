YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Position Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.22% of YRC Worldwide worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YRCW. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $12,879,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $4,714,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,244.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 320,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 296,200 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 338,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 239,605 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,823 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide traded up $0.16, reaching $11.24, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 636,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,180. The firm has a market cap of $384.04 million, a P/E ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 3.71. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.38.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. YRC Worldwide’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Bromark sold 5,000 shares of YRC Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

