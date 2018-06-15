Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Holdings in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of LKQ by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1,773.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

LKQ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). LKQ had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Barrington Research set a $45.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $33,299.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $332,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

