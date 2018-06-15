Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.37 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

In other news, Director James I. Freeman sold 70,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $5,292,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,177.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 20,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,660,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,095,028.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,226 shares of company stock worth $10,699,113 in the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDS traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $90.88. 658,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,716. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Dillard’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

