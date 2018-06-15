Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,913 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 264,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,888,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.0% during the first quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 38,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 41.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $33,347,000.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 60,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $4,992,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.37. 704,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,286. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

