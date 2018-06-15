12,910 Shares in Quidel Co. (QDEL) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Quidel by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quidel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quidel in a report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In other news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 26,555 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,726,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $618,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,182.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,006 shares of company stock worth $11,728,499 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. 511,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -977.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.28. Quidel had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

