Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 145,601 Shares of PG&E Co. (PCG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145,601 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of PCG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. 10,193,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,909. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). PG&E had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

