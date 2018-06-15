BNP Paribas Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €19.50 Price Target

BNP Paribas set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENI. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. HSBC set a €17.80 ($20.70) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.07 ($19.85).

ENI traded down €0.30 ($0.35), hitting €15.48 ($18.00), during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 5,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 12 month low of €12.94 ($15.05) and a 12 month high of €15.44 ($17.95).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

