EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 292.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,154 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of EnPro Industries worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $94.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $368.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.07 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 38.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NPO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EnPro Industries from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on EnPro Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

