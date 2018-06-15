Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Media coverage about Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enterprise Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.8023263905395 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Enterprise Financial Services traded down $0.20, hitting $54.85, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.51 million. sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. BidaskClub cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $39,022.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,677.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $63,648.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 42,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

