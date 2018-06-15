Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.80 Billion

Brokerages expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post $8.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.27 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $6.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $34.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.83 billion to $38.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $35.07 billion to $45.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 202,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,743. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.54 per share, with a total value of $605,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at $39,676,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 21,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 132,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

