Entertainment One Ltd (ETO) Receives GBX 353.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 353.25 ($4.74).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 367 ($4.92) to GBX 376 ($5.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities raised shares of Entertainment One to an “add” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.88) to GBX 340 ($4.56) in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 340 ($4.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Get Entertainment One alerts:

Shares of Entertainment One stock traded up GBX 25.20 ($0.34) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 300.20 ($4.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,232. Entertainment One has a one year low of GBX 210.50 ($2.82) and a one year high of GBX 334.40 ($4.49).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Entertainment One’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th.

In other news, insider Robert McFarlane purchased 14,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £41,107.36 ($55,155.45).

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, production, and distribution of television (TV), family, film, and music content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Television, Family, and Film. It sells and distributes films on screens in theatres, on DVD, and digitally and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV programming content; develops, produces, sells, distributes, and licenses characters, stories, and series to kids and families; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

Receive News & Ratings for Entertainment One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entertainment One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.