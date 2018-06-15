Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd (DGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DGS) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd during the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $852,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd traded down $0.24, hitting $50.95, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 53,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,225. WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $57.04.

WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

