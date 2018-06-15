CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,534,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,812 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CMS Energy by 72.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,516,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,234,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,800 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,365,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,565,000 after acquiring an additional 887,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CMS Energy by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,639,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,565,000 after acquiring an additional 744,878 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $46,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,324.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn P. Barba sold 10,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,742.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,611 shares of company stock valued at $817,617. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMS opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $46.00 price target on CMS Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.