Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.94 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap (GWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWX. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap by 740.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 48,312 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 113,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap traded down $0.41, reaching $35.42, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 30,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,531. SPDR S&P International Small Cap has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

