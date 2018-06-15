Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $202,000 Position in Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $50.73 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In related news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 2,682,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $131,761,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $32,167.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,167.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,940,840 shares of company stock worth $989,723,085,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions.

