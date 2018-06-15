Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $668,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Synopsys by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.60 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $3,772,554.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,894,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,334 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

